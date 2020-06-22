Amazon’s big adidas Sale takes up to 30% off footwear, apparel, more

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon’s offering up to 30% off adidas footwear, apparel, and accessories. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Cloudfoam Qt Racer Running Shoes that are currently marked down from $22 Prime shipped. To compare, these shoes regularly are priced at up to $65. They are available in a wide array of color options and are lightweight to keep you quick on your feet. This style has a foam insole for added comfort and mesh material to keep you cool in the summer heat. With over 5,000 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Plus, if you’re looking for a men’s option the X_Plr Fashion Sneakers are very similar and marked down to just $43. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 6-Pack Athletic Low Cut Socks $11 (Orig. $20)
- Defender III Medium Duffel Bag $22 (Orig. $33)
- Sport Performance Midway Underwear $21 (Orig. $26)
- X_Plr Fashion Sneaker $43 (Orig. $85)
- Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe $39 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Originals Trefoil Tights $24 (Orig. $40)
- Cloudfoam Qt Racer Running Shoes $22 (Orig. $65)
- Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra $18 (Orig. $30)
- Essentials Linear Loose Tank $16 (Orig. $25)
- Must Haves Badge of Sport Tee $20 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
