Amazon’s big adidas Sale takes up to 30% off footwear, apparel, more

- Jun. 22nd 2020 8:59 am ET

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon’s offering up to 30% off adidas footwear, apparel, and accessories. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Cloudfoam Qt Racer Running Shoes that are currently marked down from $22 Prime shipped. To compare, these shoes regularly are priced at up to $65. They are available in a wide array of color options and are lightweight to keep you quick on your feet. This style has a foam insole for added comfort and mesh material to keep you cool in the summer heat. With over 5,000 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Plus, if you’re looking for a men’s option the X_Plr Fashion Sneakers are very similar and marked down to just $43. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

