Best Buy is kicking off the week with a new 4-day WWDC sale in celebration of Apple’s big event. You’ll find a wide range of price drops on the latest MacBooks and iPads, plus deals on HomePod, accessories, and more. Some of which are currently being matched at Amazon, as well. Free shipping is available on just about everything. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this WWDC sale and more.

Best Buy launches WWDC sale

WWDC kicks off today in earnest as Apple hosts its first digital event. Best Buy and Amazon are running aggressive discounts alongside Apple’s annual developer conference, as well, making it a great time to score some new tech as you dive into the latest software from Apple this week.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to $199 off with deals from $1,199.99 at Amazon. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen so far. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro sports the new redesigned keyboard everyone has been desiring, alongside an ultra-portable design and more. Check out all the models on sale right here.

You can also save big on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad during the 4-day WWDC sale, which drops as low as $249.99. You can save as much as $99 off the regular going rate, which is another match of our previous mention. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently.

HomePod refresh soon?

Rumors have been circulating for a while now about Apple dropping a refreshed HomePod. Those rumors will only get stronger during WWDC this week as Best Buy drops the price on Apple’s speaker to $199.99 from the usual $299 price tag. This matches our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in new condition at Best Buy this year.

You can check out the rest of this week’s WWDC sale over on this landing page for more deals.

