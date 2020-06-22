Eufy Homekit weatherproof 1080P security cameras with 1-year battery life from $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Anker’s Eufycam 2 brand wireless security cameras in single, 2-pack and 4-packs at 30% off. These security cameras feature an insane 1 year battery life for easy mounting and charging, full IP 67 weatherproofing, Apple Homekit compatibility and advanced lowlight night vision recording via its Sony sensor. Check out out our top picks below:

2 eufyCam kit with base: $224.99

4 eufyCam Kit with base: $405.99

Add on camera: $89.99

With your savings, add a solar panel to keep cameras charged for $34.99/ea.

eufy Security by Anker features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge.

Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

Advanced Night Vision The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios.

Ready for Any Weather With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2 is built to withstand the elements.

