Home Depot’s Red, White, and Blue tool sale takes up to 50% off

Home Depot has launched its annual Red, White, and Blue sale featuring notable discounts on DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI tools, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything. Our top pick is the RIDGID 5-tool Combo Kit for $299. That’s down from the regular $400 price tag and a match of our previous mention. There’s $499 worth of original value here, making it a great time to load up your DIY setup with some new tools. This bundle includes five tools total, including a driver, drill, circular and reciprocating saws, and a LED light. You’ll also get a few batteries, along with a wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals or dive into the entire sale here.

Another standout today is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Circular Saw with an extra 5Ah battery for $249. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate. You’ll be able to tackle various DIY projects around the house with this circular saw, which features a cordless design, so you don’t have to worry about having an outlet nearby. Features a built-in LED light for added visibility. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of Home Depot’s Red, White, and Blue sale for more deals on tools and accessories. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 5-tool Combo Kit features:

Designed to provide best-in-class power, this 18-volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect addition to your jobsite toolkit. Each kit includes a hammer drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an LED work light, two 4.0 Ah batteries, an auxiliary handle, two bits, a circular saw blade, a blade wrench, a reciprocating saw blade, three belt hooks and a contractor’s bag. Each battery provides up to 4X the running power of typical lithium-ion batteries.

