Kick back and enjoy a good book with a 2-month FREE trial of Kindle Unlimited

Amazon is offering new or non-active subscribers 2-months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely FREE. Note: Those who don’t have an active subscription may be eligible. Normally coming with a 30-day free trial, this 2-month subscription is perfect if you’re wanting to check out Amazon’s unlimited reading service for an extended period of time. If you were to pay for 2-months of this service, it would cost you $20. Kindle Unlimited provides you with millions of books to enjoy at no per-read cost, making it great for the bookworm in your family. Each title will be available through the company’s Kindle service, which works on desktop, laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more. Learn more about Amazon’s reading service right here.

Once you have a Kindle Unlimited subscription, you’ll want the best way to read it, right? Well, Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is probably one of the best ways to enjoy a good Kindle book. It’s the company’s higher-end E-reader, and comes packed with features. With an e-Ink display, you can enjoy your favorite book on a screen that simulates a page, which also works well in direct sunlight. Not sure if the Oasis is right for you? Check out our hands-on review for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the standard Kindle in refurbished condition. While you’ll lose out on the larger screen, longer battery, and waterproof design of the Oasis, the screen itself uses the same e-Ink technology for easy reading. Plus, Amazon bundles 3-months of Kindle Unlimited with your purchase here, giving you a longer trial of the company’s reading service.

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

