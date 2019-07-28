Kindle Oasis Review: Is it better than the Paperwhite?

Earlier this summer, Amazon announced a new version of the Kindle Oasis. The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s top of the line book reader. The Kindle Oasis includes a 7-inch 300 ppi flush-front display, an adjustable warm light, IPX8 waterproofing, and a thing ergonomic design with physical page buttons. I got mine in a few days ago, and I been reading the next book in the Monk series over the weekend, so I feel like I’ve gotten a good feel for the Kindle Oasis, and its benefits over the Paperwhite. One of the most common questions with the Kindle lineup is which one to get. When I purchased the Kindle Oasis, one of the key questions I wanted to answer is should you buy the Kindle Oasis over the Kindle Paperwhite? Here is my Kindle Oasis review.

Last November, I purchased the new Kindle Paperwhite. In my review. I said this:

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best value for an e-reader on the market right now. It’s thin, it’s light, it’s waterproof, and it can store countless books. Since I’ve owned it, I’ve carried it around like I do my smartphone. When I go to work, it’s in my bag. When I go to bed, it’s on the nightstand. When I need a few minutes to myself after a long day, I grab my Kindle. It’s become my go-to technology device. For this point in my life, the Kindle Paperwhite is the most essential device that I own. I’d choose it over an iPad or an iPhone. Using it (and spending a lot less time with other devices) has indeed made me a happier person.

I have been using the Kindle Paperwhite almost every day since I purchased it. I had a goal on Goodreads to read 30 books this year, and I’ve already surpassed it. While a handful of them were audiobooks on Audible, the vast majority have been on Kindle. I’ve enjoyed the Kindle Paperwhite, and I even argued that Apple should make an E-ink device for Apple Books.

While the iPad screens are amazing for computing work, an E-ink is a much better reading experience. It’s easier on your eyes for long reading sessions, and it feels more like a real book vs reading on a computer screen. Since it’s summer, poolside and beach reading is on a lot of people’s agendas, and the Kindle again destroys the iPad here. The E-ink displays are better in direct sunlight, and the waterproofing of modern Kindles allows you to take it to the pool without the worry of frying it with a little water. I certainly wouldn’t want to take even an iPad mini to the pool or the beach due to its lack of waterproofing. While the iPad screen is fine for web reading, the E-ink display of the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis just can’t be beaten for book reading.

Here’s where we are at: I love my Kindle Paperwhite, I use it daily, and I think that E-ink technology offers an amazing reading experience.

The Kindle Paperwhite is certainly not the cheapest e-book reader on the market. The retail rate for the Kindle Oasis is $249.99. The Paperwhite, on the other hand, retails at $129.99. Amazon also offers a lower-end Kindle for $89.99 that is not waterproof as well.

In preparation to write a review of the Kindle Oasis, I’ve noticed a few things that really stand out to me. I love the physical page turn buttons. Because of the built-in grip, you can easily hold the device in one hand for hours while still easily “turning” the page. The grip can be held in your right hand or left hand, and the Oasis will automatically flip the screen to match. I really like the larger screen of the Oasis as well. While it’s only 1-inch larger than the Paperwhite, the 7-inch screen on the Oasis is something I am going to appreciate in long term. I can fit more words on a page, so I can turn the page less often.

One of the key features of the Kindle Oasis over other Kindle devices is the auto-adjusting light with a warm light option. The Kindle software includes a number of options to customize the display experience. You can have it auto-adjust the warmth as the day goes on, and you can have it auto adjust the brightness to match the room you are in. It also includes a Nightlight option to gradually decrease the screen brightness in a dark room as your eyes adjust to the darkness. In practice, I’ve found that Amazon has really nailed this experience. It’s one of those reading experiences you never knew wanted until you had it. It’s one of the key reasons to buy a Kindle Oasis over another model.

So to the answer the original question, should you buy the Kindle Oasis over the Paperwhite? If you love reading, you’ll love the Kindle Oasis. If you are the type of person to reach for a book at any free moment, get the Kindle Oasis. If you are the type of person that tries to read one book a month, get the Kindle Paperwhite. If you read only a few books a year and don’t plan to read by the pool or the beach, you’ll probably be fine with the regular Kindle reader.

Kindle Oasis Review Wrap Up

After just a few days with my Kindle Oasis, I can already tell that this is the best Kindle ever made. I actually think that the entire Kindle lineup is one of the best electronic ecosystems available on the market. The Kindle Oasis gives you access to almost every book ever written, the battery last for weeks without needing to be charged, can be taken almost anywhere since it’s waterproof, offers Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options (without a monthly fee), and won’t distract you with email, social media, etc. In my head, that makes the Kindle Oasis the greatest electronic device on the market today. It takes the best of reading, the best of technology, and combines them together. If I had to choose between my Kindle Oasis, iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, I’d choose the Kindle Oasis. Even at its premium price point, the Kindle Oasis is worth every penny. It’s hands down the best e-book reader on the market. To sum up my Kindle Oasis review, if you love reading, buy it, and you won’t look back.

