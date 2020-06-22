Save up to 50% on prev-generation Philips Hue starter kits and lights from $10

- Jun. 22nd 2020 12:58 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is discounting a selection of previous-generation Philips Hue lights starting at $10. Delivery is free in orders over $35, but curbside pickup is available, as well. One highlight is on the Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit for $49.99. Down from $100, you’ll still pay $118 for a similar bundle at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 50% and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the latest Hue bridge and dimmer switch, alongside two previous-generation White Ambiance bulbs. It’s a great option for kickstarting your setup, especially if bringing multicolor lighting into the mix isn’t a must. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers. Hit the jump for more from $10.

Across the board, the main difference between the latest bulbs from Philips Hue and its previous-generation models is the lack of Bluetooth. While the latest will work without being paired to a Hue bridge, you’ll need the brand’s smart home hub in order to use all of the discounted bulbs today.

Other Philips Hue highlights include:

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more discounts today including smart locks and more.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Light for your moments, from sunrise to sunset. Add a Philips Hue white ambiance bulb to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go