Save up to 50% on prev-generation Philips Hue starter kits and lights from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is discounting a selection of previous-generation Philips Hue lights starting at $10. Delivery is free in orders over $35, but curbside pickup is available, as well. One highlight is on the Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit for $49.99. Down from $100, you’ll still pay $118 for a similar bundle at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 50% and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the latest Hue bridge and dimmer switch, alongside two previous-generation White Ambiance bulbs. It’s a great option for kickstarting your setup, especially if bringing multicolor lighting into the mix isn’t a must. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers. Hit the jump for more from $10.

Across the board, the main difference between the latest bulbs from Philips Hue and its previous-generation models is the lack of Bluetooth. While the latest will work without being paired to a Hue bridge, you’ll need the brand’s smart home hub in order to use all of the discounted bulbs today.

Other Philips Hue highlights include:

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Light for your moments, from sunrise to sunset. Add a Philips Hue white ambiance bulb to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.

