Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot is $189 (Reg. $299 value)

Amazon offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot for $189 shipped. That’s down from the usual going rate of $249 for the smart doorbell alone. You’ll get an additional $50 worth of added value on the Echo Dot. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date on this bundle. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Use the included Echo Dot to be alerted of motion at your door and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop some of the “pro-grade” features for Ring’s entry-level model for $89 less. You’ll drop to 720p feeds, but otherwise can enjoy many of the same Alexa-friendly specs. It’s an easy way to outfit your space with smart home features and not have to break the bank along the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!