Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low of $899

- Jun. 22nd 2020 9:25 am ET

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $899 shipped in both colors. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 160 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year.

For a more compact way to enjoy Chrome OS, the Google Pixelbook Go at $649 may very well just do the trick. Here you’ll still enjoy a premium build centered around a 13-inch display, but with 1080p visuals, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

In either case, spending just $14 of your savings can go a long way towards keeping your new Chromebook protected with this well-reviewed sleeve. Comprised of a water-repellent material, this sleeve comes in a variety of colorways and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

