Zhiyuin’s new SMOOTH-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick hits new low at $42

- Jun. 22nd 2020 4:38 pm ET

0

VisionMagic (A Zhiyun-affiliated reseller) via Amazon is offering the SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal for $41.99 shipped with the code SXLJ3002 at checkout. Normally $60, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked on Zhiyun’s latest gimbal and is the best available. The SMOOTH-X is an all-new gimbal from Zhiyuin that packs some killer features. Honestly, one of my favorite things that this gimbal does is transform into a selfie stick for taking photos or videos of yourself or groups of people. If you’ve been looking for a great way to capture moments where you’re on vacation, this is a fantastic purchase. Ratings are thin but positive here, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to take selfies, but don’t need a full-on gimbal? This selfie stick is just $22 Prime shipped. It has a Bluetooth shutter button, allowing you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Want to step up your smartphone camera game, but don’t have $42 to spend? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop over $40 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
