Zhiyuin’s new SMOOTH-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick hits new low at $42

VisionMagic (A Zhiyun-affiliated reseller) via Amazon is offering the SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal for $41.99 shipped with the code SXLJ3002 at checkout. Normally $60, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked on Zhiyun’s latest gimbal and is the best available. The SMOOTH-X is an all-new gimbal from Zhiyuin that packs some killer features. Honestly, one of my favorite things that this gimbal does is transform into a selfie stick for taking photos or videos of yourself or groups of people. If you’ve been looking for a great way to capture moments where you’re on vacation, this is a fantastic purchase. Ratings are thin but positive here, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to take selfies, but don’t need a full-on gimbal? This selfie stick is just $22 Prime shipped. It has a Bluetooth shutter button, allowing you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Want to step up your smartphone camera game, but don’t have $42 to spend? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop over $40 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.

An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.

Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

