Amazon’s Gold Box offers watches up to 60% off: Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, more

- Jun. 23rd 2020 7:14 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off various watches from Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch for $92.86. It typically goes for $120 or more, but originally sold for $225. This light-powered watch converts natural and artificial sources into energy, allowing users to skip the batteries. It’s also water-resistant to 100-meters, making it suitable for a wide range of activities. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals and more.

Another standout today is the Invicta Men’s Chronograph at $73.99. It typically sells for closer to $100. This model offers a sporty stainless steel design in black that’s sure to add a bit of class to your look. That design makes it water-resistant to 660-feet, so you know it’s safe to have in the pool and shower. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on watches from some of the biggest names in the game. Our fashion guide is also jam-packed full of notable promotions, as well.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch features:

This stylish Citizen men’s Chandler watch is ideal for an active lifestyle. For a rugged look and a comfortable fit, Citizen military watches fit the bill, with a day-date indicator, luminous hands, a 37-mm screw-back case, and 100M WR.

