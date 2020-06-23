Apple’s Disney and Pixar movie sale starts at $8, action titles, $1 rental, more

Apple’s new Tuesday movie sale centers around $10 Disney and Pixar films, taking 50% off the regular going rate and returning multiple titles down to all-time lows. There are also additional films on sale from $5 along with this week’s $1 HD rental offer. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.
Disney and Pixar deals lead this week’s sale
Apple has a number of Disney and Pixar deals going this week. The animated films are at $10, while a handful of other titles are also discounted at $8. Here are some of our top picks:
- Inside Out
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Monsters, Inc.
- Ratatouille
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- The Incredibles
- Cars
2000s action movie sale
You can also save on popular action titles from the 2000s and beyond at $5. You’d typically pay $15 or so for these movies. Some of our favorites include:
- The Hangover
- Spider-Man
- Matrix Reloaded
- Pearl Harbor
- Scary Movie
- Rush Hour 2
- The Perfect Storm
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Batman Begins
- The DaVinci Code
- MIB II
- Hancock
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Grudge. Regularly $5 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on this popular 2020 horror film.
