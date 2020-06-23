Canon’s IVY CLIQ instant camera/printer has a reprint button: $49.50 (51% off)

B&H Photo is offering the Canon IVY CLIQ Instant Camera/Printer in Bumblebee Yellow, Ladybug Red, and Seaside Blue for $49.51 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $99, it’s on sale for $90 direct and goes for $60 at third-party Amazon resellers. Offering the ability to both take a picture and print it within the camera itself, this is great if you’re someone who loves capturing the moment right then and there. Just snap a picture and a few seconds later you’ll have a printed copy. The best part is that there is a dedicated reprint button, allowing you to make multiple copies with a single click. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, when it comes to budget-focused setups, this is about as low-cost as you’ll get for a camera/printer combo. In fact, most printers are closer to $100 themselves. However, picking up a renewed HP Sprocket Instant Camera/Printer is about the only way to score a similar setup for less. It’s around $40 shipped at Amazon and comes with a 90-day warranty.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab a 20-pack of Zink paper. This is what the IVY CLIQ uses to print its photos on, and gaining 20 more prints will cost you less than $10 Prime shipped.

Canon IVY CLIQ features:

A pocketable camera and a sleek, portable printer in one, the bumblebee yellow Canon IVY CLIQ combines the fun of producing prints on the fly with the convenience of digital image capture. This compact instant camera printer utilizes ZINK technology to deliver 2 x 3″ prints along with a 5MP image sensor and wide-angle lens for versatile shooting capabilities. Autofocus and auto-exposure lend true point-and-shoot functionality and the camera’s design incorporates a flash for low-light situations. To benefit selfie shooting, a selfie mirror is placed on the lens for aligning your self-portraits. The camera also incorporates an optical viewfinder, a microSD memory card slot, and has a built-in lithium-polymer battery.

