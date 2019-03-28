When you think of an instant camera, likely your mind goes to Polaroid. People used to use the company’s name like crazy when throwing a party, “Do you have a Polaroid of us to show?” Well, Canon is wanting to get in on the instant camera game with its latest IVY CLIQ and CLIQ+ lineup. With prices starting at just $99, these instant cameras are bound to be a hit among millennials and photo enthusiasts alike.
Canon IVY CLIQ Instant Camera
With a normal instant camera, you take a picture, and it’s instantly printed. With the IVY CLIQ, you’ll not only have that ability, but your photos will also be stored on a microSD card. This means that you can print multiples of a single picture, or retake a photo a few times before you decide it’s worth making a lasting memory of.
The IVY CLIQ prints instant 2×3 photos with peel and stick backs. There’s a small selfie mirror built-in, and this camera is ready to make memories last forever no matter where you go. It’s got an easy entry price of just $99, and you can pick up more photo paper as you go depending on how many pictures you want to print. There’s also a flash to make sure you can light up a scene exactly how you’re expecting to.
Canon IVY CLIQ+ Instant Camera
Upgrading from the IVY CLIQ to the IVY CLIQ+ gives you a few added features, while still retaining the main offerings of the more budget-friendly model like the built-in microSD slow. The biggest difference is the added 8 LED ring fill light on the front. This does more than just give light to illuminate an entire area. With the 8 LED ring fill light, you’ll have beautifully diffused illumination on your face for the perfect selfie. There’s also a larger 2-inch selfie mirror on the front so you can really see what your camera will capture before you hit the shutter button.
Not only does the IVY CLIQ+ offer those bonus features, but it can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth so you can print photos from any source.
You’ll be set back $159 for this camera, but the added features could really make it useful when you’re capturing a special moment.
Pricing and availability
As stated before, the Canon IVY CLIQ is $99 and the IVY CLIQ+ is $159. These products are currently on pre-order and will begin shipping on April 3rd.
