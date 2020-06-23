Stay fit at home with this cardio trainer and virtual running system: $212 (Orig. $399)

Staying fit during the current crisis isn’t easy. If you would normally go out running regularly, you might want to try MoonRun. This home cardio training combines aerobic and resistance training, working your legs and the rest of your body. You can pick it up now for just $211.65 (Orig. $399) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS15.

Hollywood stars and top athletes have plenty of room for a home gym. But for the rest of us, MoonRun offers a more practical solution. Based around two sets of bands, the system hooks onto any door and syncs with your phone.

The main band goes around your waist, providing resistance against your bodyweight. By running on the spot while leaning into the band, you can simulate the feeling of running forwards or even up a hill. Alternatively, you can jump into the band to work your legs.

The other bands have handles, and they are designed to test your upper body. Along with running, you can use MoonRun for a range of different low-impact workouts.

Embedded technology measures your effort, and you can use MoonRun with several different virtual running apps. This means you can challenge your friends, and watch every step translate to on-screen progress. In the words of Forbes, MoonRun is the “#1 sport-tech solution for working out from home.”

MoonRun normally retails for $399, but you can get the set now for $211.65 with promo code: TOYS15.

