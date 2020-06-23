Champion activewear up to 30% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Champion Streetwear for men and women. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Reverse Weave Pullover-Hood Print Sweatshirt for $33.48 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $43. This sweatshirt is available in several color options and can be paired with joggers, shorts, or jeans alike. Its fleece interior is soft and will help to keep you warm during summer bonfires, morning hikes, and more. With over 450 reviews, this sweatshirt is rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 40% off thousands of items.

