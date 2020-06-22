Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off thousands of items

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off thousands of items. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on shorts for summer, t-shirts, polos, running shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $19 and originally was priced at $25. This t-shirt is great for everyday wear or workouts. It’s available in four fun color options for summer and has sweat-wicking material to beat the summer heat. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including adidas, Levi’s and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

