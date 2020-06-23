Fossil’s full-grain leather Haskell Bag receives $80 price cut at Amazon, more

- Jun. 23rd 2020 4:54 pm ET

$187.50
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Haskell Zip Leather Briefcase Bag for $187.60 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This full-grain leather bag is roomy enough for 13-inch devices, ensuring it can hold a majority of MacBooks or any iPad. Six pockets can be found throughout, ensuring there’s a place for everything. The overall dimensions of this bag are 15- by 3- by 12-inches. Reviews are light, but so far it has a 5/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more backpack deals.

We’ve also spotted the Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack for $89.99 shipped at Amazon. This offer shaves $30+ off typical pricing and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. If your primary computing device is larger than 13-inches, this offering may be a better fit with enough space for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sleek styling and several handles make it a solid choice for many. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If neither of the options above seem to be the right fit for you, take a moment to look at our roundup of Timbuk2’s Best of Best Sale which offers 30% off MacBook bags, more.

Fossil Haskell Bag features:

  • Full-grain leather
  • Exterior Pockets: 1 Slide Pocket with Hidden Magnetic Snap and 1 Zipper Pocket
  • Interior Pockets: 1 Padded Laptop Pocket, 2 Media Pockets, 1 Zipper Pocket and 4 Elastic Loops
  • Measurements: 15″ L x 3″ W x 12″ H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$187.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil

About the Author