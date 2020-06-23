Fossil’s full-grain leather Haskell Bag receives $80 price cut at Amazon, more

Amazon is offering the Fossil Haskell Zip Leather Briefcase Bag for $187.60 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This full-grain leather bag is roomy enough for 13-inch devices, ensuring it can hold a majority of MacBooks or any iPad. Six pockets can be found throughout, ensuring there’s a place for everything. The overall dimensions of this bag are 15- by 3- by 12-inches. Reviews are light, but so far it has a 5/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more backpack deals.

We’ve also spotted the Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack for $89.99 shipped at Amazon. This offer shaves $30+ off typical pricing and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. If your primary computing device is larger than 13-inches, this offering may be a better fit with enough space for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sleek styling and several handles make it a solid choice for many. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If neither of the options above seem to be the right fit for you, take a moment to look at our roundup of Timbuk2’s Best of Best Sale which offers 30% off MacBook bags, more.

Fossil Haskell Bag features:

Full-grain leather

Exterior Pockets: 1 Slide Pocket with Hidden Magnetic Snap and 1 Zipper Pocket

Interior Pockets: 1 Padded Laptop Pocket, 2 Media Pockets, 1 Zipper Pocket and 4 Elastic Loops

Measurements: 15″ L x 3″ W x 12″ H

