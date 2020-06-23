Timbuk2’s Best of Best Sale offers 30% off MacBook bags, more + free shipping

- Jun. 23rd 2020 1:33 pm ET

Today only, Timbuk2’s Best of the Best Sale offers 30% off MacBook bags, luggage, briefcases, diaper bags, and more with promo code BEST30 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Authority Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $97 and originally was priced at $139. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. You can choose from five color options and it can be worn by both men or women. Plus, this would be a great option for work, school, or traveling alike. It also has reflective details to stay visible in low light and rated 4.4/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

