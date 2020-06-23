Glavan’s 3-Drawer Desk gives your office an industrial look for $169 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Glavan 3-Drawer Desk for $169.26 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This desk sports a unique design that mimics what you’d find in a custom-built piece of furniture. The wood features a nutmeg finish that pairs nicely with its black metal steel frame. Three drawers can be found up front, providing enough storage to keep the top free of clutter. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab one of TechMatte’s tablet stands at $12. It’s comprised of aluminum, yielding a high-quality look and feel that’s ready to uphold devices weighing up to 11-pounds.

Another way to outfit your new desk is with Logitech’s Qi Charger. We just spotted a 35% discount, allowing you to scoop it up for $29.50. Since you can dock your iPhone in landscape, this could serve as an alternative to the tablet stand above if you’re alright with propping up a smaller screen.

Glavan 3-Drawer Desk features:

Enjoy an interesting design with earthy ambiance. Ideal for a student’s room or small home office, this writing desk lends a hint of industrial style. Lovely antique nutmeg finish over its desk unit blends with a black metal finish steel frame. Geometric accents keep the motif contemporary and stylish. Find room for storage in three drawers with smooth Euro glides.

