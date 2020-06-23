Logitech’s Qi Charger supports portrait and landscape modes: $29.50 (Save 35%)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 11:50 am ET

$29.50
Amazon is offering the Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand for $29.68 shipped. That’s $40 off the MSRP, a 35% savings compared to what it’s averaged lately at Amazon, and is within $2 of the all-time low. When it comes to wireless chargers, there are tons of options out there. This Logitech offering sets itself apart with a sleek, upright design that accommodates both portrait and landscape orientations. It delivers up to 7.5-watt charging to iPhones, rapidly topping off compatible devices. Give our release coverage a look to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Forfeit Logitech branding to spend less on CHOETECH’s Dual Fast Wireless Charger for $22 (clip the on-page coupon). I’ve been using this charger for months to top off my iPhone and AirPods. It sports five overlaid coils, allowing me to drop my devices almost anywhere to receive a reliable charge.

If you haven’t had your fill of smartphone accessory deals yet, be sure to swing by today’s fresh roundup to find several options priced from $9. Our lead deal is a solar-powered battery pack for only $19.

Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand features:

  • Works in portrait or landscape – Securely holds iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode while charging
  • Qi Certified and optimized for iPhone – Optimized for delivering up to 7.5W to iPhone instead of 5W of generic Qi-chargers. Also supports most other Qi-enabled phones at 5W
  • Designed for effortless placement – A U-shaped cradle gently guides iPhone into place, ensuring it’s precisely aligned over the charging coil

