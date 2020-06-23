At $41, it’s time to nab Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $41.25 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. It’s been over 3-years since I have relied on a house key. I had smart deadbolts at my last home and bought two of these Kwikset models after moving. Truth be told, I don’t miss smart functionality as it wasn’t used since a passcode was typically faster. The fact that this unit can be customized to automatically lock in the range of 10-99 seconds means that it secures itself shortly after it’s closed.i Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re upgrading the deadbolt, it may be time to give your existing handle an overhaul as well. The AmazonBasics Contemporary Reno Door Lever is $11 and sports simple installation with only a Phillips head screwdriver required.

Since you’re upgrading your space, why not upgrade your bedroom or office with Logitech’s sleek Qi Charger? It’s down to $29.50, which happens to be 35% off what you’d typically spend. A standout feature here is its ability to prop up your iPhone in both portrait or landscape orientations.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed.Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel

