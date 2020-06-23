Smartphone Accessories: 26800mAh USB-C Solar Power Bank $19 (58% off), more

- Jun. 23rd 2020 10:36 am ET

0

Oreato via Amazon is currently offering the ORYTO 26800mAh Portable Solar Power Bank for $19.21 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and code LLLNRZRJ has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $45, today’s offer saves you 58%, beats the previous discount by $15, and marks a new all-time low. Alongside its 26800mAh internal battery and solar capabilities, this portable charger also has a built-in 5W Qi charging pad. There’a also two 2.4A USB-A ports as well as a USB-C slot for both charging devices and refueling the power bank itself. Over 825 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

26,800mAh solar charger is especially for outdoor enthusiasts,provides large battery backup for usage during outdoor activities.More than portable solar power bank but qi portable charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, and more.

Huge Capacity Power Bank With 26800mAh capacity, automatically adjust the output to deliver the most suitable current, keep your devices from overcharging, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit. A must for outdoor activities, don’t need worry if your mobile device is out of power even in the hurricane days.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
ORYTO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go