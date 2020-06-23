Nomad has unveiled all-new iPad Pro cases with a total of eight variants in store. Each option is a part of the Nomad Rugged series and you’ll find both case and folio form-factors similar to what we’ve seen from other brands before. The use of Nomad’s signature Horween leather is what differentiates these from the competition with it having a knack for changing its appearance throughout use. Each option chases a minimalistic aesthetic and is ready to accommodate wireless Apple Pencil charging. Continue reading to learn more.

Nomad Rugged Case

Let’s begin with the new Nomad Rugged Case. Of both form-factors offered, this is unmistakably the most simplistic. It boasts a TPE bumper for protection from bumps and drops, and you’ll find both brown and black colorways available.

Variants exist for both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the camera cutout is ready to accommodate current and previous-generation offerings. Pricing starts at $99.95 and current orders are slated for a July 27 shipment date.

Nomad Rugged Folio

It’s immediately clear that Nomad Rugged Folio was a more complex design for the company to craft. There are 52 neodymium magnets placed throughout it and as we’ve come to expect from similar designs, this allows the front cover to be held in place when closed while also supporting the iPad’s smart wake and sleep functionality.

These magnets also allow iPad Pro to be propped up, paving the way for more comfortable FaceTime calls, video watching, or for carrying out tasks with an external keyboard and mouse thanks to cursor support in iOS 13.4.

As with Nomad Rugged Case, the company’s Folio offering, there are options to accommodate either iPad Pro form-factor and once again black and brown colorways are available. Nomad Rugged Folio pricing starts at $149.95.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Nomad Rugged Case or Folio, there’s no wrong choice to be made. Both look excellent and only cost a bit more than Apple’s non-leather iPad Pro cases. This makes them a viable alternative for those chasing a high-end appearance that is ready to appropriately complement the premium materials used in iPad Pro.

If it were me, I’d likely choose Nomad Rugged Folio as I am after utility rather than a bit of protection. This is especially true thanks to cursor support which should make Folio a great pairing with a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad. And if you go there, don’t forget to peek at Twelve South’s MagicBridge.

