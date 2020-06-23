Keep the office breezy with a Vornado Medium Air Circulator at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Vornado Energy Smart Medium Air Circulator Fan (633DC) for $85 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly around $100 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is 15% off the next best price and the lowest we can find. Featuring a brushless DC motor and “Vornado’s signature Vortex air circulation,” this model moves air up to 80-feet. It also features variable speed settings as well as an adjustable tilt head for directed cooling. It carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon and is “backed by a 10-year hassle-free promise.” More details below.

If it’s just a small, desktop-sized fan you’re after, check out the Vornado 133 Compact Air Circulator model instead. This one comes in at a fraction of the price and carries even better ratings. However, it can only push air up to 25-feet and features a pair of speed settings.

But if you’re looking for something significantly more powerful, our latest Dyson roundup is where you want to be. You’ll find a few options starting from $190 on its Pure Hot + Cool models as well as the one with a humidifier built-in. Otherwise, head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Vornado Energy Smart Air Circulator Fan:

Utilizes Vornado’s signature Vortex air circulation and an energy-efficient, brushless DC motor to more effectively move air throughout the entire room. True variable speed settings allow for precise airflow control, conveniently located on the front of the circulator. Equipped with an adjustable tilt head to direct the air where you need it. Deep-pitched blades paired with an inlet guide cone, enclosed air duct, and spiral grill help move air up to 80 ft.

