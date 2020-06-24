Anker’s latest PowerExpand USB-C Docking Station is designed with mobile users in mind. It offers 45W of USB-C Power Delivery, 4K HDMI and DisplayPort, SD, Gigabit Ethernet, and much more. Whether you’re wanting to transform your Mac mini, MacBook, iPad Pro, or Windows-based laptop that has USB-C, this dock is a fantastic option for all.

One cable handles it all with Anker’s latest USB-C dock

If you’ve been on the hunt for a killer all-in-one docking station for your iPad Pro, MacBook, Mac mini, or anything else that is USB-C, Anker’s latest docking station is it. A single USB-C cable connects to your device and sends data both ways and even powers your computer. Providing up to 45W of USB-C Power Delivery, it can easily charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at full speed and power the 15-inch MacBook Pro during lightweight tasks or when powered off.

The USB-C cable also handles all data and video transmission. That’s right, one cable takes care of displaying video from your computer and passing the data from the ports on this docking station to your machine in one simple solution.

Dual 4K display outputs adorn Anker’s latest docking station

The latest docking station from Anker is designed with productivity in mind. This comes in the form of dual 4K display outputs with both HDMI and DisplayPort being supported. This is great if you have a dual monitor setup at home, but want to use your machine while on-the-go as well. Once you arrive at your desk, just plug-in the USB-C cable, and both monitors come to life instantly, giving you more screen real estate for larger workflows at home.

Ethernet, SD, and more give you ample I/O

The Anker PowerExpand doesn’t stop at providing display output or power to your computer. You’ll also find an extra USB-C Power Delivery port, a USB-C data slot, three USB-A hookups, Ethernet, SD/microSD, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That’s on top of the two display outputs mentioned above, giving you a well-rounded set of I/O that should be perfect for anyone’s needs.

Given that Apple has removed most of the ports from its latest computers, with even the Mac mini losing out on built-in SD reading capabilities, Anker’s dock solves those problems with a single-cable solution.

Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 USB-C Dock pricing and availability

You’ll find Anker’s latest PowerExpand 12-in-1 USB-C PD Media Dock available direct from the company for $129.99. An Amazon listing also exists, though we’re unsure when it’ll be available from the online retailer.

