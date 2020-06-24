Organize 93 things per minute with Brother’s Label Printer: $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Brother QL-800 High-Speed Label Printer for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a price we haven’t seen beaten in months. This solution provides an easy way to organize and tidy up your space. Users are likely to love its ability to print up to 93-labels per minute. It boasts compatibility with both Mac and Windows, ensuring almost any modern PC will be compatible. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’ve been trying to eliminate your reliance on USB-A, I recommend grabbing this Cable Matters USB-C Printer Cable for $7. This way you can plug directly into your modern PC and leave dongles by the wayside.

While you’re at it, why not peek at the deal we spotted on Logitech’s MX Master Mouse? It has hit $52.50 at Amazon, shaving more than 20% off what you’d typically spend. One of its headlining features is the ability to remember and quickly switch between up to three devices.

Brother QL-800 Label Printer features:

HIGH SPEED PRINTING: The Brother QL-800 delivers lightning-quick printing speeds up to 93 standard black text address labels per minute at 300 dpi

BLACK AND RED PRINTING: This label printer is the only office-category label printer with the technology to print two colors on the entire printable area of the label

CUSTOM LABEL CREATION: Connect to your computer to design and print customized labels or download the free Brother iPrint&Label app to design labels

