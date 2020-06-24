Logitech’s iPad Pro-ready MX Master Mouse hits $52.50 at Amazon (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $52.66 shipped. That’s over 20% off what it’s been averaging lately, is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2020, and comes within $5 of the all-time low there. This product sports an ergonomic style that’s bound to be comfortable. Buyers will appreciate its ability to switch between three different computing devices. This means you can easily pair with a Mac and iPad Pro, the latter of which lets the extra buttons on this mouse launch iOS Shortcuts. You will also find that it can work reliably on glass, which is a feat that many others struggle with. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the fanciful MX Master in favor of Microsoft’s $18 Bluetooth Mouse to reduce overall spending by $35. Take note that you’ll forfeit the ability to switch between three different devices.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out today’s deal on the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 which has fallen to $90. That’s 35% off what you’d typically spend, making it worthy of your time.

Planning to use your new mouse with an iPad Pro? If so, be sure to peek at our coverage of Nomad‘s new Rugged Case and Folio. As you’d expect, these cases are surrounded in Horween leather to ensure your device can age with style.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse features:

Unique thumb wheel: for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures

Easy connections for multiple computers: use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth smart wireless technology

Easy switching between computers with the touch of the button

