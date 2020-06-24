ElevationLab’s all-new ElevationHub sees 20% pre-order discount from $32

ElevationLab is offering its ElevationHub from $31.96 shipped with the code TIDY at checkout. Note: This is for pre-ordering the ElevationHub. Shipping is slated to begin sometime in July. Originally listed at up to $50, today’s deal is the first price drop that we’ve tracked all-time and is the best available. The ElevationHub is a unique accessory designed to be used with Apple’s latest computers. It attaches to your charging brick and provides a 61W USB-C Power Delivery passthrough alongside USB-A and SD. Essentially, it gives you a USB hub built right into your charging brick. While there aren’t any ratings here due to how new the product is, ElevationLab is well-reviewed at Amazon. Plus, you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just looking for a way to organize your charging cable now that Apple has taken away the two tongs to wrap it around, we’ve got you covered. The HumanCentric Cord Winder is a great option. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and wraps up both the USB-C and plug end of your MacBook charger in a nice and tidy package.

However, ditching the HumanCentric namesake gives you a similar organization for less. This model offers a protective case for your charger while also allowing you to keep cables managed for easy use when they’re needed. At $13 Prime shipped, it’s easy to recommend picking one of these up.

ElevationLab ElevationHub features:

Gives you great cord management (Apple dropped the pop-out cord winders when they went USB-C, this brings it back with a better design).

Gives you SD & USB ports – always with you, without a dongle

Perfectly fits MacBook Pro USB-C chargers (61W, 87W & 96W).

Optional premium 6ft USB-C 3.0 cable, gives you 10x faster data than the Apple USB-C 2.0 cord that ships with your MacBook.

Special electronics let it pass thru high voltage PD power and have fast USB 3.0 data transfer speeds. Outputs up to 61W.

