Hautelook’s Polo Sale takes up to 70% off Travis Matthew, Southern Tide, more

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Polo Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Travis Matthew, Michael Kors, Vince, Southern Tide, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Update your polos for summer and golf season with the Southern Tide Carlisle Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $34. This shirt features a bright coloring that will standout and it can easily pair with jeans, shorts, or dress pants alike. Plus, it’s infused with stretch to help keep you mobile and has a contrasting collar that’s unique. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house activewear sale that’s offering deals from just $5 Prime shipped.

