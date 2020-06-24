Hautelook’s Polo Sale takes up to 70% off Travis Matthew, Southern Tide, more

- Jun. 24th 2020 12:17 pm ET

0

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Polo Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Travis Matthew, Michael Kors, Vince, Southern Tide, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Update your polos for summer and golf season with the Southern Tide Carlisle Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $34. This shirt features a bright coloring that will standout and it can easily pair with jeans, shorts, or dress pants alike. Plus, it’s infused with stretch to help keep you mobile and has a contrasting collar that’s unique. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house activewear sale that’s offering deals from just $5 Prime shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hautelook

Hautelook

About the Author