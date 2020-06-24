Amazon’s in-house activewear up to 40% off from just $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on Athleisure Wear from its in-house brands. Our top pick for men is the Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt for $11 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This golf polo shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe and can be paired with khakis or shorts alike. It’s available in a wide array of color options too. Plus, it features sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and UPF 40 sun protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find deals from Columbia, adidas, and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt $11 (Orig. $15)
- 6-Pack Quarter-Length Athletic Socks $5 (Orig. $15)
- 9-inch Basketball Short with Mesh Panel $10 (Orig. $20)
- Sleeveless Quick-Dry Loose-fit T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $15)
- 2-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs $8 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Yoga Legging $9 (Orig. $20)
- Core 10 Workout Sports Bra $20 (Orig. $34)
- The Ballerina Yoga Legging $23 (Orig. $47)
- 19-inch Sport Duffel Bag $10 (Orig. $14)
- Polar Fleece Jacket $7 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
