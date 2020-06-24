iPhone 11 goes BOGO FREE for a limited time with select Verizon plans

Verizon Wireless is currently offering buy one get one FREE on iPhone 11. That brings the price down to $349.50 per unit, matching our previous Verizon mention on Mother’s Day. You’d typically pay $699 per device. The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Activation fees will apply in some instances, but Verizon is taking 50% off if you order online.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes it easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering on.

In case you missed it this morning, Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases are going on sale across the board. Deals start at $28 with a number of price drops worth noting on just about every style.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!