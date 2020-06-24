Bring home 12 mini succulent plants for just over $20 at Amazon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering a Shop Succulents 12-pack of mini succulents for $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on the 12-pack and the lowest we can find. Ideal for scattering some greenery across the house or office, this is an assorted bundle of mini succulents planted in 2-inch square pots. They are also quite easy to care for with a recommended watering schedule of once a week in the summer and once every 2- or 3-weeks in the winter. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s 12-pack offer is currently less expensive than the 6- and 10-pack options. It is also among the most affordable options on Amazon right now.

While it’s not necessary, it is recommended to use a little bit of Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food or fertilizer when watering. This $4.50 option is a great start and remember, you can dilute the fertilizer to “1/4 strength” for these succulents. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers.

More on Shop Succulents mini succulents:

INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (10) Succulents of different varieties. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2″ square pots fully rooted in soil.

WATERING | Water 1x/week. During winter, 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

FERTILIZING NEEDS | During the growing season, a balanced fertilizer, which has been diluted to 1/4 strength, can be added to the water for each watering.

