Amazon slices up to 30% off indoor benches and tables, now priced from $74

- Jun. 22nd 2020 4:51 pm ET

We’ve come across a selection of furniture pieces on sale for up to 30% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Rustic Bench for $108.67 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This bench is bound to look great in almost any entryway. Not only will it dress up your space, you’ll also stand to benefit from having a place to sit when slipping on shoes before you head to your next destination. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% from Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

While you’re at it, why not refresh the living room with one of Samsung’s 2020 AirPlay 2 TVs? Pricing has dropped as low as $548, and there’s even a deal in our roundup that’s $1,000 off.

Walker Edison Rustic Bench features:

This beautiful farmhouse style entry bench is sure to wow your guests as soon as they walk in your entryway, hallway, or dining area. Constructed of solid pine, this sturdy bench has a gorgeous, reclaimed finish that complements a variety of home décor and adds rustic style to any room. The large lower shelf offers storage space for shoes, baskets, and so much more.

