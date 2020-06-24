Oral-B’s 2-pack of battery Pulsar toothbrushes is now $5 at Amazon (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Advanced Vivid Soft Toothbrush Twin Pack for $5.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Go with the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page to redeem the special price. And remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want repeat deliveries. Regularly as much as $12, like it currently fetches over at Walmart, this deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we an find. Much more affordable than a typical electric model and significantly more effective than your typical manual toothbrush, this battery-powered, vibrating twin pack is a great option for those not already committed to a rechargeable model. The end-rounded bristles “are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums,” while the split head design automatically adjusts itself to match the “contours of your teeth” and massage the gum line. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the vibrating bristles, take a look at the 2-pack of REACH Advanced Design Toothbrushes. It comes in at just over $4 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings, and will provide a similar cleaning experience, barring the battery-operated vibration. Or just opt for this 6-pack of basic manual toothbrushes from Colgate at just over $4 and call it a day.

While we are talking personal care deals, we still have Panasonic’s Arc3 Electric Shaver on sale along with some Braun models right here. Otherwise, head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Toothbrush:

Revolutionary MicroPulse bristles vibrate back and forth to sweep away plaque and remove stains to whiten teeth

Split head design adjusts to the contours of your teeth to massage gums

End-rounded bristles are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums

Brush twice a day for 2 minutes as part of a healthy oral hygiene routine

