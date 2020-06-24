UGG’s Summer Sale takes extra 20% off clearance items: Sandals, slippers, more

UGG’s Summer Sale takes an extra 20% off clearance items including sandals, slippers, boots, sneakers, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Update your flip flops for summer with deals from just $30. The men’s Tenoch Ballistic Flip Flops are a standout from this sale and currently marked down to $30 and originally were priced at $55. These lightweight flip flops are cushioned and have a mesh lining for comfort. Plus, they’re available in two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG’s Summer Sale.

For women, the Zoe II Wedges are another notable deal from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $58 and originally were priced at $120. These wedges have a heel to help elongate your legs and will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, or shorts alike.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

