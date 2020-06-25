Char-Broil’s 4-burner propane grill is a backyard BBQ must at $149 (Reg. $199)

Lowe’s is offering the Char-Broil Advantage 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $149 shipped. Normally $199, today’s lead deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re ready to head out back and grill this summer, it might be time for an upgrade. Char-Broil includes four individual burners inside of the grilling area which allow for both direct and indirect cooking. It has room for up to 25 burgers at once which is plenty of space to feed the entire family. The burners have a 5-year warranty, which means should they go bad, Char-Broil will replace them with brand-new ones. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some serious cash when opting for the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. While it won’t fit 25-burgers, and runs off of charcoal, not propane, it’s a much more budget-focused option for those just beginning with outdoor cooking. At just $25 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

For other ways to upgrade your outdoor cooking space, we’ve got a guide written just for you. It’ll walk you through some must-haves when it comes to grilling, and things that I personally use and recommend.

Char-Broil Propane Grill features:

The Advantage series 4-burner gas grill from Char-Broil is perfect for medium-sized cookouts. It features top-ported burners for even heat, an electronic ignition for easy starts and a warming rack. It’s equipped with easy-to-clean, porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates. And with the 5-year warranty, you can grill for the long haul. Comparable with Char-Broil’s universal grill cover; Lowe’s item #754697

