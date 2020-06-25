DEWALT Summer Sale launches at Home Depot with up to 35% off tools and more

Home Depot has kicked off its DEWALT Summer Sale that’s jam-packed with deals on tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 and select items under that number, or you can always opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V Compact Drill and Driver Combo Kit for $159. That’s down $70 from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. Pick up this bundle today and let it become a cornerstone of your DIY setup. You’ll receive an impact driver, drill, two batteries, and a wall charger. DEWALT includes a matching carrying case with purchase, as well, to round out the list of notable features. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks from DEWALT’s big sale at Home Depot down below.

Another standout is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V Cordless Oscillating Tool for $99. Regularly $139, today’s deal is the best we can find by around 15%. It’s a perfect companion with today’s lead deal, as it will be able to use the same 20V battery. You can lean on this oscillating tool to easily tackle demolition jobs or to cut various materials. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot’s DEWALT Summer Sale has plenty of additional on-going deals throughout this week. You can browse through the entire selection here for a full breakdown of each price drop.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V bundle features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, 1 charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

