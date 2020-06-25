Broaden your wardrobe with Fossil and Skagen watches from $38 (Up to 50% off)

Today we’ve spotted a variety of Skagen and Fossil watches up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch for $89.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This stylish watch sportsman 42mm stainless steel case and brown leather band. Buyers are bound to appreciate its fashionable blue sunray dial and use of Roman numerals. It also happens to feature water-resistance that’s ready to withstand depths of up to 165-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it yesterday’s watch roundup is still live. There you will find Amazon discounts that shave up to 60% off Fossil and Skagen offerings. Pricing starts at $40, ensuring there’s an option for almost any budget.

Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch features:

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with multifunction display; mineral crystal face; imported

Stainless steel case with blue sunray, Roman numerals and stick indices

Genuine luggage brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

