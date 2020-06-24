Amazon sale cuts Fossil and Skagen watches by up to 60%, now priced from $40

Today we’ve come across a large Fossil and Skagen watch sale with discounts as high as 60% off at Amazon. Our top pick from the sale is Fossil’s Copeland Stainless Steel Watch (FS5667) at $47.60 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This solution sets out to deliver a sophisticated and elegant look by blending a casual appearance with a “traditional Roman numeral dial.” Wearers are likely to love its black sunray dial and average 42mm case size. It boasts a three-hand movement and brown leather strap. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and if you’d prefer something smart, we’ve got you covered with Fossil’s Garrett Hybrid and Gen 5 Smartwatches that are at new Amazon lows. Pricing starts at $99, allowing you to affordably upgrade.

Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Watch features:

Marrying the elegance and sophistication of a traditional roman numeral dial with the casual styling of a wire-lug case, the Copeland is designed to be a versatile and practical dress option. This 42mm Copeland features a black sunray dial with roman numeral and stick indices, three-hand movement and a black leather strap.

