Amazon sale cuts Fossil and Skagen watches by up to 60%, now priced from $40

- Jun. 24th 2020 12:25 pm ET

60% off
0

Today we’ve come across a large Fossil and Skagen watch sale with discounts as high as 60% off at Amazon. Our top pick from the sale is Fossil’s Copeland Stainless Steel Watch (FS5667) at $47.60 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This solution sets out to deliver a sophisticated and elegant look by blending a casual appearance with a “traditional Roman numeral dial.” Wearers are likely to love its black sunray dial and average 42mm case size. It boasts a three-hand movement and brown leather strap. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and if you’d prefer something smart, we’ve got you covered with Fossil’s Garrett Hybrid and Gen 5 Smartwatches that are at new Amazon lows. Pricing starts at $99, allowing you to affordably upgrade.

Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Watch features:

Marrying the elegance and sophistication of a traditional roman numeral dial with the casual styling of a wire-lug case, the Copeland is designed to be a versatile and practical dress option. This 42mm Copeland features a black sunray dial with roman numeral and stick indices, three-hand movement and a black leather strap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

60% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil
Skagen

About the Author