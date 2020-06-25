Just $28 upgrade your garage door with Alexa/Assistant/SmartThings control

- Jun. 25th 2020 6:11 pm ET

0

Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener for $28.24 shipped with the code VQTUAHVS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $45, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If your garage door still only opens with a remote or keycode, it’s time to upgrade it. This adapter allows you to add Wi-Fi-control to nearly any garage door, further expanding your smart home. It supports Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to just know when your garage door opens or closes? Adding a door/window sensor is a great way to monitor that. Samsung’s SmartThings option is a great choice. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and easily ties into your existing smart home.

While you’re at it, be sure to upgrade the door locks to be smart as well. This Z-Wave deadbolt from Yale offers a push-button keypad for multiple methods of entry. On sale at $88 shipped, you’ll want to check out this deal before it’s gone.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Be Smart: Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross /’mɪrɚs/ app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – User Guide” to see the latest voice control usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide