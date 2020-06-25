Just $28 upgrade your garage door with Alexa/Assistant/SmartThings control

Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener for $28.24 shipped with the code VQTUAHVS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $45, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If your garage door still only opens with a remote or keycode, it’s time to upgrade it. This adapter allows you to add Wi-Fi-control to nearly any garage door, further expanding your smart home. It supports Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Be Smart: Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross /’mɪrɚs/ app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – User Guide” to see the latest voice control usage.

