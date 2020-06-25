At $88, your smart home deserves Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt

BuyDig is currently offering the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt for $88 shipped. Normally going for $125 at Amazon, today’s deal is within $6 of its all-time low there and is the best available. If you’re working on building out a smart home, an area that you can’t overlook is your door’s lock. Adding a keypad deadbolt to your front or back door gives easy entry to those with the code, no key required. Plus, when you tie it into your Z-Wave smart home, you’ll gain compatibility with voice assistants and other ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt comes in at $87 shipped and offers a slightly different design. While no smart functionality can be found here, Kwikset does allow you to easily rekey the door should you need to change the locks.

However, picking up Kwikset’s more budget-focused keypad deadbolt is a great way to save some extra cash. It ditches the easy rekeying feature that the mention above does for a much lower cost of $45 shipped.

Yale Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!