Get a Nest 3rd Gen Learning Thermostat + two smart plugs at $199 ($269 value)

BuyDig is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat Bundle for $199 shipped in multiple colors. You’ll score the thermostat, a 2-pack of smart plugs, and a 32GB microSD card here. Also at Best Buy for $1 more without the plugs or microSD card. Normally, the thermostat is $249 by itself and the smart plugs add another $20 or so in value. Today’s deal is a match of the pricing that we saw back at Memorial Day. Google’s Nest Smart Thermostat will learn from your behaviors to help save cash over the long run by optimizing your heating and cooling. Plus, it can easily be controlled via an app or through smart home assistants, giving you the ability to change things up without walking to the thermostat. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While the Nest thermostat above works well with Alexa and Assistant, you won’t find any HomeKit support here. Instead, opt for the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat. It works with all three major smart home brands and comes in at just $169 shipped on Amazon.

However, if you don’t need the learning capabilities that Nest and ecobee offer, you can save even more. Emerson’s Sensi Pro Smart Thermostat works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit at a budget-focused price of just $112 shipped. We spotted this deal yesterday, so be sure to check it out before it ends.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

