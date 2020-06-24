Emerson’s Sensi Pro HomeKit Thermostat strikes 2020 Amazon low of $112

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi Pro Smart Thermostat for $111.96 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $3. Once armed with Emerson’s thermostat you’ll be able to tweak your home’s climate from a smartphone, Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri thanks to HomeKit compatibility. An additional capability allows you to monitor historic usage, providing insight into what you‘ve preferred in the past. You will also find an easy installation process that’s said to take 30-minutes or less. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Unless your home was built in the last few decades, you’ll probably lack a C-Wire. This is needed to provide the power necessary to enable HomeKit and smart capabilities on older systems. Thankfully you can nab this C-Wire power adapter for $12, ensuring you can be up and running in minutes.

Longing for a smart lock? We’ve got you covered with a fresh discount on Ultraloq’s Pro Deadbolt at $130. You’d typically spend $179, taking $49 off the top of today’s spending.

Emerson Sensi Pro Smart Thermostat features:

SAVE ABOUT 23% ON HVAC ENERGY*: The ENERGY STAR certified Sensi thermostat helps you save on your HVAC energy costs, with features like geofencing, 7-day flexible scheduling, remote access and in-app system usage.

MOST INSTALL IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS**: Use the built-in level and step-by-step app instructions for a quick installation. Skip any extra work painting or patching the wall thanks to the standard thermostat size.

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (c-wire required), and Samsung SmartThings smart home platforms.

