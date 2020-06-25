Dyson sale slashes hundreds off refurb Pure Hot + Cool at $170, more from $162

- Jun. 25th 2020 2:43 pm ET

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering an additional 15% off already-discounted vacuums, fans, and more when using coupon DYSONSUMMER15 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Our top pick its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $169.99 shipped. That’s $329 off the new condition pricing, a savings of $279 compared to Amazon‘s sale offer, and is within $10 of the lowest rate we have tracked. This all-in-one is ready to heat, cool, and also purify the air in your space, removing everything from pet allergens to dust. As you’ll find in newer Dyson products, this offering sports a high-end look that’s bound to class up almost any space. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from the sale.

More Dyson top picks on sale:

We’re in the heat of summer so I get it if your only need right now involves a fan. For that, I recommend Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower at $70. It features differing speed levels and is made to operate each of them quietly.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

  • The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise
  • CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
  • PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rakuten

Dyson

