Twelve South’s svelte Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro falls to $90 (Reg. $120)

- Jun. 25th 2020 3:49 pm ET

$90
0

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $89.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Twelve South Journal wraps your 3rd generation iPad Pro in full-grain leather, taking it’s look to new heights. It holds iPad Pro at multiple viewing angles, making it a great companion for sketching, typing and more. Features are rounded out with an interior pocket that can accommodate a compact Bluetooth keyboard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac at $133.52 shipped at Amazon. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $11. This is a great way to add some storage to your desk while also bringing your iMac up to eye-level. Features are rounded out with a high-end look comprised of wood and aluminum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and let’s not forget that you can stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s AirSnap for a discounted price of $17. That’s 50% off what you’d typically spend, making now a great time to strike.

Twelve South Journal features:

  • Crafted in gorgeous full-grain leather, this beautiful case has a superior look and buttery-soft feel.
  • Hand finished elements, an eco-friendly vegetable tanning process and a waxed finish add an extra level of sophistication to your iPad Pro.
  • Case supports iPad in multiple angles for sketching, typing and hands-free viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
Twelve South

About the Author