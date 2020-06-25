Twelve South’s svelte Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro falls to $90 (Reg. $120)

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $89.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Twelve South Journal wraps your 3rd generation iPad Pro in full-grain leather, taking it’s look to new heights. It holds iPad Pro at multiple viewing angles, making it a great companion for sketching, typing and more. Features are rounded out with an interior pocket that can accommodate a compact Bluetooth keyboard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac at $133.52 shipped at Amazon. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $11. This is a great way to add some storage to your desk while also bringing your iMac up to eye-level. Features are rounded out with a high-end look comprised of wood and aluminum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and let’s not forget that you can stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s AirSnap for a discounted price of $17. That’s 50% off what you’d typically spend, making now a great time to strike.

Twelve South Journal features:

Crafted in gorgeous full-grain leather, this beautiful case has a superior look and buttery-soft feel.

Hand finished elements, an eco-friendly vegetable tanning process and a waxed finish add an extra level of sophistication to your iPad Pro.

Case supports iPad in multiple angles for sketching, typing and hands-free viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!