Stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s AirSnap at $17 (Save 50%)

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap Twill AirPods Case for $17.22 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $35 like you’ll find directly from Twelve South, it recently dropped to $25 and is now down the extra $8. Today’s offer saves you 50% overall, is $4 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and on the bottom there’s a cutout for easily charging with a Lightning cable, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more by bringing home this more budget-friendly elago AirPods case for $7 at Amazon. It lacks the premium design of the featured Twelve South offering, but also includes a carabiner to secure the case to your bag. It comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers and you can chose from a variety of styles.

For some other options, right now we’re still seeing a series of rare discounts on Spigen AirPods cases alongside its Apple Watch band discounts. Prices start at $6.50 and take as much as 50% off the going rate. Find even more deals over in our Apple guide, as well.

Twelve South AirSnap Twill features:

AirSnap Twill is a premium case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close by. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap, and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound, but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so your AirPods are right where you left them when you need them. When your battery is low, you can charge your AirPods via Lightning, or simply place the case on your Qi charger.

