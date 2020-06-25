Amazon takes up to 35% off Walker Edison furniture, now priced from $115

- Jun. 25th 2020 4:27 pm ET

Today we’ve found several pieces of Walker Edison furniture available for up to 35% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Storage Bench for $114.98 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering features a comfortable place to sit while putting shoes on or taking them off. Owners also stand to benefit from three storage bins along the bottom perfect for storing shoes, toys, and more. It boasts enough strength to support up to 400-pounds at once. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture pieces on sale.

More Walker Edison furniture on sale:

Walker Edison Storage Bench features:

  • Includes three storage bins for your toys, shoes, and more
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Includes thick, cotton cushions for a comfortable seat
  • Supports up to 400 lbs.

