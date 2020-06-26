Serve the whole family at once with this 14-cup coffee maker for $30 (50% off)

- Jun. 26th 2020 10:46 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 14-Cup Coffee Maker in black stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly up to $60 and is now a solid 50% off for today only. This model starts at a bloated $70 on Amazon. It might not be the most high-end option out there, but it does have all the most important features for just $30. Those include a 14-cup capacity large enough for the whole family and then some, 24-hour brew scheduling, strength selection, and an LCD display to control it all from. This model also has a nice small serving/pause function so you can sneak a cup or four out before it’s finished brewing. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If today’s option is still a bit overkill for you or maybe you just don’t need a 14-cup coffee maker, the Mr. Coffee Simple Brew is worth a look. It comes in at just over $21 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 1,600 customers. You will be forgoing the strength selection and some of the other added features of today’s lead deal, but it is less pricey overall.

If you’re looking to go the espresso route, we recently spotted a notable deal on Amazon’s recently-released model along with some other options right here. Then go hit up our latest coffee feature for some fresh new ideas and our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Bella Pro Series 14-Cup Coffee Maker:

Wake up to coffee-ready mornings with this 14-cup Bella Pro programmable coffee maker. It lets you schedule brewing up to 24 hours in advance, and its strength selector has regular, gourmet and bold options to suit your taste. This 1100W Bella Pro programmable coffee maker has a 1-4-cup function for making small servings.

