Amazon’s recently-released 15-bar espresso machine hits $55.50, more from $5

Amazon is currently running a sale with up to 15% off its recently-released AmazonBasics products. One of our favorites is the 15-bar Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $55.54 shipped. Normally $66 before this price drop, other 15-bar machines on Amazon go for around $100 and today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who loves espresso, whether it’s adding an extra shot to your morning routine or making a fancy latte at home, this machine is perfect for you. It has a 15-bar pressure pump and even includes a built-in milk frother, which gives you everything required to make a great brew in the morning. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the entire AmazonBasics’ sale here.

Opt for this 3-cup aluminum espresso stovetop brewer to save some serious cash. It’s just $5.50 Prime shipped and is great for budget-focused brewing. Just put your ground coffee and some water into this brewer and then set it on your stove for an easy-to-make espresso.

Looking for other affordable ways to upgrade your coffee station? Trevor recently outlined some must-have products and tips to give you the best brew every morning. So, be sure to hit up that post and find out everything you can about making the perfect brew.

AmazonBasics Espresso Machine features:

Espresso machine for making cafe-quality coffee drinks at home

Make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes with ease

Built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob creates fresh, foamy topping

1.5 liter detachable water tank, 15 bar pressure pump, and detachable drip tray

